Well, it looks like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will give it their all this year! Rumors of their wedding have been around for a long time, and reports suggest the couple will take the plunge in December 2020.

According to a column in Open the magazineThe year of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ends in marriage. Rajeev Masand writes: “Alia and Ranbir will close their covenant in December this year, not long after Brahmastra’s release on the 4th of this month. Preparations are already underway. Celebrate with us.”

Brahmastra is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first film together, made by their close friend Ayan Mukerji. It is the first part of a three-part science fiction fantasy film series in which Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, who play the antagonist, also play a key role.

Apparently Alia is tired of getting involved in the work and playing complex characters and would prefer to take on an airy role next. According to the column, Alia Bhatt is actually planning to appear in Rohit Shetty’s next Golmaal film!

More importantly, however, Alia and Ranbir take their vows in December 2020 and preparations for the wedding have already begun. We wonder if the couple will opt for an overseas wedding like their contemporaries Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli.

Speaking of Brahmastra, the film is ready for one December 4, 2020, release, The trilogy also plays Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia. The science fiction fantasy also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, which was announced one day before the star’s 54th birthday last year.

