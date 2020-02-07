Advertisement

In an accelerating purge of Donald Trump’s critics in the days since his acquittal against impeachment, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who opposed Trump to provide public evidence during the impeachment investigation, was removed from his White House on Friday afternoon.

Vindman, an expert on Ukraine’s National Security Council, was due to resign from his White House assignment this summer, but was suddenly released on Friday and led out of the building, the lawyer said.

Attorney David Pressman said: “He obeyed orders, he obeyed and he served his country. And the most powerful man in the world – supported by the mute, supple and accomplices – decided to take revenge. “

Advertisement

Vindman’s dismissal was the last in a series of steps by Trump against his perceived opponents from the impeachment investigation. An hour after Trump’s acquittal, the Senate Republicans announced an investigation into Hunter Biden, whose previous job with a Ukrainian gas company Trump was at the heart of a political attack on his father, Joe Biden, the former vice president.

Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. have repeatedly attacked Mitt Romney, Utah, the only Republican senator who voted to condemn Trump for abuse of power last week. Romney voted to exonerate Trump for judicial disability.

At the heart of the House of Representatives’ impeachment argument for Trump’s deletion was the warning that Trump would increase the pace and extent of his abuse of power if he did not receive retaliation for his wrongdoing.

Most of the twelve witnesses who testified against the impeachment process in public hearings had resigned before the Trump administration testimony. But Vindman continues to work in the White House after testifying about the White House’s internal shock to Trump’s Ukraine plan.

A statement by Vindman about the supposed strength of the rule of law in the United States – “this is the right thing” – became a loophole in managers’ persecution of Trump during the Senate impeachment process, which ended on Wednesday.

Chief prosecutor Adam Schiff urged the senators to think about Vindman’s words as they weighed up the charges against Trump. Trump was acquitted in a party election in both impeachment proceedings, with the exception of Romney’s voice, for being convicted of abuse of power.

In the opening statement Vindman made in front of the House of Representatives in October, Vindman explained how he wanted to describe his concern that the President’s intention to weaken rival Biden by arming the Ukrainian government to investigate him, the US Foreign policy undermines Ukraine.

Vindman’s testimony was a dramatic moment in the investigation. Once he sent a message to his father, who had fled the family from the former Soviet Union to settle in New York.

“Dad, I’m sitting here in the US Capitol today and talking to our elected officials. This is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come to the United States to find a better life for us family, ”he said.

“Don’t worry. I’ll be fine if I tell the truth.”

Then why do you have the confidence to tell your father not to worry? Asked representative Sean Maloney.

“Congressman because this is America,” he replied without hesitation. “This is the country that I have served and defended, that all my brothers have served. And here it is all about the right thing. “