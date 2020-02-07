Alexander Vindman - Impeachment witness released from the White House

Advertisement

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing during the impeachment investigation against President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the leading White House expert for Ukraine, who testified during the recently completed impeachment process, was released from the White House on Friday and escorted according to his lawyer.

“LTC Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth,” said Vindman’s lawyer David Pressman in a statement. “The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, career, and privacy.”

Vindman, a National Security Council official, testified to the House Secret Service committee in November that he discussed the controversial call between Trump and the Ukrainian president on July 25 with an unknown member of the secret services and the State Department official, George Kent, who also testified to the legislature.

Vindman listened to the call between Trump and Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky, where Trump asked Zelensky to investigate Joe Bidens. Meanwhile, the White House has temporarily frozen $ 391 million in US military aid to Ukraine. This prompted the Democrats to accuse Trump of attempting consideration in which the release of the aid depended on Ukraine’s approval of the former vice president’s investigation.

Vindman told Congress that “it is inappropriate for the President of the United States to require a foreign government to investigate a US citizen and a political opponent.”

“The most powerful man in the world – carried by mute, supple and accomplices,” said his lawyer, “has decided to take revenge on Vindman.”

Trump was frustrated with Vindman’s statement and said Friday he was “not happy” with him.

“You think I should be happy with him? I’m not. You will make this decision. You will hear it,” Trump said.

Defense Minister Mark Esper said Friday that the Pentagon would not allow retaliation against members of the military.

“We protect all of our people, service members, from retaliation or the like,” Esper told reporters. “We welcome all of our service members, wherever they work, to any order they receive.”

Vindman was due to leave the White House in July. He is expected to work at the Pentagon again.