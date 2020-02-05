Advertisement

Identity policy is a divisional problem in both India and Scotland, but we must not forget that shared humanity is our most important identity, writes Alexander McCall Smith.

I write this in India, in Trivandrum, in the southern state of Kerala. Trivandrum can now be officially Thiruvanathapuram, but older names sometimes linger. A few months ago I was in Mumbai, noticing how many people still call the city of Bombay – a nicer name, despite the soft syllables of Mumbai. Mumbai sounds like a mother; Bombay is reminiscent of style and glamor, and of all the charisma for which that city of 26 million people is known. And then there is Bollywood, a perfect name, that would lose all its appeal if it became Mollywood.

Yesterday I had two contrasting conversations in Trivandrum. India is a country that loves conversations; on the other hand, we are tight in public spaces and tend to view conversation trips with indifference, sometimes even with suspicion.

“Everyone hates the British”

People are busy in India, and at the literary festival I attended, there has been a staggering amount of involvement. The first conversation, however, was unusual because it was an exception to the courtesy with which India treats visitors. The conversation, which took place at lunch with two women who were readers of my books, one of them a public intellectual here in India, started well enough, but was suddenly marred by the younger of the two and announced: “Everyone hates the British, you know. “Then, for the record, she added,” Englishmen are really terrible people. “

This was on a plate with fish curry. Silence. She stared at me. A possible reaction might have been to point out that England and Scotland are different countries, but then her first comment was about the British, a rather broader description. However you interpret it, it was a violation of comity. You don’t talk to a stranger that way and no whole people can be described as really terrible, even if their ancestors have done terrible things.

The conversation shifted to historic apology, a well-known theme, with well-rehearsed arguments about the role of apology in committing past mistakes in history. The Amritsar massacre is still a painful subject here, and its centenary has given new life to the feeling of hurt. I thought this was an echo of that pain.

Long shadows

The second conversation was a complete contrast. That happened under a tree, with a retired English teacher from a local university, a man who embodied all the charm and moral seriousness that you encounter in so many countries. Life in India has a serious advantage that is sometimes obscured in the rich West: people here often have had to fight for their education; they have to fight against a harsh climate, lack, corruption and the enormous weight of a massive population. How do you get ahead in life if you rub shoulders with more than a billion people?

Matters of mind are very urgent here. We spoke today about the state of India, about the long shadows of caste and, broader, the burdens of history. There are Scots everywhere in Indian history, he told me. ‘Take a look around this place – that observatory down there, for example – that was a Scotsman who had set it up. And all the engineers on the railways and the teachers and missionaries in this place – Kerala has a large Christian population – so many of them were Scots. And you know something They believed in education, while our local rulers only wanted their people to be educated. “At least they weren’t really terrible.

There is of course a real and understandable resentment about the depredations of the British Raj, and indeed about corporate government. William Dalrymple’s The Anarchy is currently widely spoken in India: he shows the length and depth and breadth of the exploitation of India by a relatively small number of British officials. But it is not only British colonialism that is addressed in today’s Indian political debate – there is a much more important example of history used for contemporary political purposes in this country.

Europe’s identity policy

This happens in India’s contemporary argument about identity politics. Here the time scale is much longer and goes back thousands of years to the origins of contemporary Indian civilization. Is Indian civilization native to India, or did it originate from Steppe migration? You might think that this was ancient history – and it sounds quite similar – but it is at the heart of the current political life of this country. Identity is connected with citizenship and the rights that citizenship grants. Is India a monocultural country or is it a pluralistic country that consists of a patchwork of religions and secular identities?

In Mumbai, I had lunch with an old friend, an Indian writer, who was on the verge of tears when he spoke of these arguments. It is a very divisional problem, but then identity politics is a very divisional issue, wherever it arises. It is of course their internal problem, but we are trapped in India’s identity problems, because Scots were part of the Raj, no matter how often we claim it was an English company. Think of all railroad engineers and managers, all district commissioners and so on in Africa.

And of course we have our own identity problems. They simmer away in the background and come forward when there is a debate about Gaelic traffic signs and Gaelic-speaking police cars. And then there is the small issue of European identity.

A sense of local identity is important and gives meaning and texture to life, but it can be a powerful agent of conflict. Perhaps we would all benefit if the emphasis were on shifting daughter identities and focusing on the identity that really matters: our shared humanity, our planet identity, so to speak.

An important aspect of our identity is that we are late Homo sapiens. The other varieties of Homo, we can remember ourselves, are no longer there.