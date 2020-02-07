Alexa Bliss is now dating famous singer

Advertisement

Alexa Bliss has a new man in her life. She is dating Ryan Cabrera now.

TMZ has spread the news that Cabrera is now dating Little Miss Bliss. According to sources, the singer and Bliss met at the WWE premiere of Friday Night SmackDown FOX at the Staples Center in October.

Ryan Cabrera is a good friend of The Miz, so he got backstage and everyone was there. It is reported that Bliss and Ryan Cabrera “got along” immediately. They were seen together in Chicago a few weeks later before the Survivor Series.

The couple were spotted again in St. Louis on New Years Eve. This is quite a time for Alexa Bliss because her favorite band Bowling For Soup has just released a new single named after her. She even starred in the music video.

Congratulations to the happy couple of everyone at Ringside News.

I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.