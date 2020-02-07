Alexa Bliss' favorite band is Song After Her

Alexa Bliss made no secret of the fact that she is a huge Bowling For Soup fan. Now her favorite band has dedicated a song to her.
The new track from Bowling For Soup is literally titled “Alexa Bliss”. Obviously, it’s a pretty big deal for them.
This new track from Bowling For Soup contains the following lyrics in the chorus:
(Hi there!)
Why can’t every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?
(Hi there!)
How can a girl make me feel like this on TV?
She has a last train called Twisted Bliss
And it’s like my arm, he’s trapped in a bedroom
Woah-oh-oh
Why can’t every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?
You can check out the song below. It’s a pretty fun little track. This also leaves us wondering if Bliss could be in line for a new WWE entry-level song.
(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gi9RTU4uCIE (/ embed)
I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.