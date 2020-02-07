Alexa Bliss' favorite band is Song After Her

Advertisement

Alexa Bliss made no secret of the fact that she is a huge Bowling For Soup fan. Now her favorite band has dedicated a song to her.

The new track from Bowling For Soup is literally titled “Alexa Bliss”. Obviously, it’s a pretty big deal for them.

This new track from Bowling For Soup contains the following lyrics in the chorus:

Advertisement

(Hi there!)

Why can’t every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?

(Hi there!)

How can a girl make me feel like this on TV?

She has a last train called Twisted Bliss

And it’s like my arm, he’s trapped in a bedroom

Woah-oh-oh

Why can’t every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?

You can check out the song below. It’s a pretty fun little track. This also leaves us wondering if Bliss could be in line for a new WWE entry-level song.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gi9RTU4uCIE (/ embed)

I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.