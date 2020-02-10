Advertisement

Australian musician Alex Lahey released her second album The Best Of Luck Club last year. Later that year she plays a handful of shows in North America, and today she announces these dates along with the brand new single “Sucker For Punishment”. “Jesus Christ, I scroll all the time / I’m just used to it / I swear I’m fine,” Lahey sings at one point.

“We live in an era when the micro has become a macro. I don’t think there has ever been a time when our actions and attitudes as individuals have had such an impact on all of humanity and the planet,” said Lahey in a statement and continued:

Whether it’s an attitude to climate change, the undemocratic consequences of sharing personal information with big business on the Internet, lethargy about political engagement, or the need to be confirmed as a worthwhile individual through the acquisition of arbitrary engagement units social media – we need to inform ourselves before we have major consequences.

TOUR DATES:

30.05. San Diego, CA @ Casbah

31.05. Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wanderer

06/01 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

06/03 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

06/05 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club Crystal Cave

06/06 Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room at Harlow

06/08 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/09 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

“Sucker For Punishment” is now available through Dead Oceans.