Australian musician Alex Lahey released her second album The Best Of Luck Club last year. Later that year she plays a handful of shows in North America, and today she announces these dates along with the brand new single “Sucker For Punishment”. “Jesus Christ, I scroll all the time / I’m just used to it / I swear I’m fine,” Lahey sings at one point.
“We live in an era when the micro has become a macro. I don’t think there has ever been a time when our actions and attitudes as individuals have had such an impact on all of humanity and the planet,” said Lahey in a statement and continued:
Whether it’s an attitude to climate change, the undemocratic consequences of sharing personal information with big business on the Internet, lethargy about political engagement, or the need to be confirmed as a worthwhile individual through the acquisition of arbitrary engagement units social media – we need to inform ourselves before we have major consequences.
Listen to the tour dates below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etVj6qrHwCM [/ embed]
TOUR DATES:
30.05. San Diego, CA @ Casbah
31.05. Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wanderer
06/01 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
06/03 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
06/05 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club Crystal Cave
06/06 Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room at Harlow
06/08 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
06/09 Seattle, WA @ Barboza
“Sucker For Punishment” is now available through Dead Oceans.