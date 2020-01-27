Alex Eala achieves 1st double victory in the 2020 Australian Open juniors

Advertisement

Alex Eala collaborates with Priska Nugroho in Indonesia to advance to the 2nd round of the 2020 Australian Open junior tournament

Published 9:13 PM, January 27, 2020

Updated 9:13 PM on January 27, 2020

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala and Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho have reached the 2nd round of the 2020 Australian Open Juniors tournament on Monday 27 January in Melbourne Park.

Eala and Nugroho beat the duo of Russian Elina Avanesyan and Ukrainian Lyubov Kostenko in 3 sets, 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8), paving the way for the Filipino teenage sensation to compete in both the single and double events of the junior Grand Slam.

In the singles event, Eala defeated Israel’s Shavit Kimchi in 3 sets in the opening round and will face Julie Belgraver in France on Tuesday, January 28.

This is the second time that the 14-year-old tennis act occurred in a junior Grand Slam after her first stint in the US Open junior tournament 2019.

The scientist from the Rafael Nadal Academy hopes to surpass her performance in the 2nd round in the Flushing Meadows last year and to get far in the Grand Slam season opener. – Rappler.com

.

Advertisement