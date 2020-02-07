Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Compton returns to coaching and he couldn’t be more proud that it’s Gilas Pilipinas.

Compton will act as the substitute for Gila’s coach Mark Dickel for the first window of the FIBA ​​Asia Cup 2021 qualification in his first coaching job after retiring from his post as head coach in Alaska in August last year.

“I love being here,” said Compton, who appeared in her first training session on Thursday, February 6, wearing a Gilas Pilipinas shirt from previous years.

Compton added: “If I only had to coach one team – that’s not the nature of coaching, that’s not how coaching works – but if I only had to coach one team it would be Gilas.”

Although it was almost half a decade ago that he joined the Filipino team as Tab Baldwin’s assistant coach in 2015, familiarity will not be an issue for Compton.

Compton’s coaches include Baldwin, Topex Robinson, who served as Alaska’s deputy for three years, and Sandy Arespacochaga.

Compton also knew some players in the 24-man pool, including Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño, and even PBA veteran Marc Pingris.

“I knew Ping even in high school when I was a metro star and played,” said Compton, who started his career in the Philippines as a player in the now disbanded Metropolitan Basketball Association.

“So little little world in basketball in the Philippines. Not surprised to see these guys here. They deserve to be here and hopefully we can get the job done.”

Compton added that he would “do whatever” Dickel and Baldwin want from him.

“I really like the system, I really respect the coaches and I look forward to helping in every way possible,” said Compton. – Rappler.com