Alec Baldwin doesn't think college-licensed fraudsters should go to jail

When Felicity Huffman is serving a 14-day prison sentence for her position in the nationwide registration scandal, Alec Baldwin speaks for her protection.

The “30 Rock” actor recently tweeted about his approach to the scenario, saying he didn’t think “someone affected by college fraud circumstances should go to prison, which shows past circumstances just as effectively.” . “

He continued: “Group service, fines, of course. However, prison time, no. My heart goes out to Felicity, Invoice Macy and their household. “

The fans quickly became aware of Baldwin’s “toneless” options and reminded the celebrities that fines do not prevent the rich from misconduct.

“Group service is best,” replied the 5-year-old dad. A rustic construction on every freedom and trade. Now every success is checked. Just to check, assess and abuse invitations, especially financially. “

Baldwin’s followers were vehemently disagreeing with the view that the rich persevere because of their wealth.

“I’m sorry for my daughter Sophie, my daughter Georgia, my husband William. I cheated on her, ”said Huffman during her conviction. The 56-year-old mother of two claimed that she paid $ 15,000 to college fixator William “Rick” Singer as an “alleged donation” to improve check marks on older daughter Sophia.