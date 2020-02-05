Album overview: Mac Miller - Circles

Advertisement

Malcolm James McCormick, known by his stage name Mac Miller, released a whole collection of tracks, mix tapes and albums to the world in the only 26 years that he was on this earth. He started his rap career with mixtape releases, the first being ‘But My Mackin’ Ain’t Easy ‘in 2007 as a teenager and then known as Easy Mac, eventually finding international recognition in 2010 when he signed a record deal with an independent label Rostrum Records. His debut studio album in Rostrum, “Blue Side Park” from 2011, topped the Billboard charts. An incredible milestone for an independent release, being the first indie album at number 1 in 16 years, since 1995 “Dogg Food” by Tha Dogg Pound. Mac always had his own vision and was not only a rapper, but also a singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer. Under his pseudonym Larry Fisherman, he particularly took serious production steps since his second album “Watching Movies With The Sound Off” (2013), with the help of famous collaborators such as Pharrell Williams, Diplo, Flying Lotus, The Alchemist, among others.

His success eventually led him to get the attention of majors, signed a deal with Warner Records because they are an “independent thinking company” according to Mac, and helped to continue his own vision with follow-up albums “GO: OD AM” (2015 ) and “The Divine Feminine” (2016). His 2018 release ‘Swimming’ – his last album that he released before his death – is perhaps also one of the most highlighted, preceded by his remarkable hit ‘Self Care’, where he plays the famous scene from ‘Kill again in the video clip Bill: Part 2 ‘where the bride tries to escape from a coffin in which she was placed alive. All of his 5 studio albums reached the top 5, with his first, ‘Blue Side Park’, which reached the top. In addition to his commercial studio albums, Mac also released about 13 mixtapes, two Extended Plays and two Live albums, and in his short life at the age of 26 he blessed the world with an entire playlist of hip hop mixed with Jazz and alternative influences, a style who defines his artistry. Many of his songs, such as “Donald Trump”, “Best Day Ever”, “Dang!” Or “Weekend” are therefore noticeable for Mac’s classic imprint with timeless elements in his music.

Because “swimming” was released less than a month before his death, it was believed to be this, his last project for the world. In a message on his official Instagram from his family on January 8, 2020, however, that belief was rejected, starting with the words: “Here we are.” The fact that I have to write this feels completely unreal. “The message then revealed that Miller was well in the process of recording his accompanying album on” Swimming “entitled” Circles “- because his original concept was Swimming in Circles:” Two different styles that complement each other, complete a circle. For “Circles,” Mac Miller worked with record producer and composer Jon Brion who finalized the album after his death and refined the early versions based on the time and conversations he had with him (and later stated that “Swimming” and “Circles” also the first episodes in a trilogy of albums were, the third piece originally planned as a ‘pure hip-hop album’. As the family said it was important to Miller that people hear the recordings he made, they decided to finish it well to share it with the rest of the world, with their Instagram post as the only message to keep fans informed to set the release.

Because the theme of the previous album ‘Swimming’ was about healing and finding oneself, Genius pointed out that ‘Circles’ seemed to be in line, immediately after the release of lead single ‘Good News’ on January 9, 2020 (eight days before the release of the album), which shares textual parallels of depression and self-help, as in ‘Self Care’ by ‘Swimming’. Moreover, the first released track of the album attracts attention with sweet and dreamy vibes – a way to eliminate negativity because he literally only wants to hear good news, but on the other hand underlines his drug use in the lyrics and is unable to come from a running circle: “I wish I could just get out in my damn way / What to say, there’s no better time than today.” Genius also pointed out that ‘Good News’ can open with a call back to the first issue of ‘Swimming’ ‘Come Back To Earth’ where the text says: “I just need a way out of my head / I will do everything for a way out of my head “, similar to the opener in ‘Good’ News”: “I spend the whole day in my head / do some spring cleaning / I am always too busy dreaming. “

In addition, the video clip that was also released on January 9 creates a retrospective theme, directed by Anthony Gaddis and Eric Tilford, starting with Mac in the studio that invites viewers to follow him and enters an animated spread world full of dozens of photos, photos of him dancing and moving – from playing instruments to many hidden Easter eggs and references. Most striking is that his white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon is flying around in space, with his dog in the passenger seat who, portrayed by the dog’s appearance, is portrayed as his former powder terrier mix Ralph (or Ralphie) who unfortunately is lost or was bruised, with Mac even posted a missing message on Instagram on July 14, 2014, the day he was missing.

Official music video ‘Good news’

The spatial concept was then continued on January 17, when the entire album was released: each individual song was released with a visual in a style similar to “Good News,” not just as full videos but rather short loops that repeat themselves. Like in ‘Complicated’, a song inspired by the 80’s synth that is noticeable for Mac’s playful voices, where he eats in a sushi restaurant on the conveyor belt, using stop motion animation to illustrate Mac with chopsticks enjoying of his sushi. Then the introspective “I Can See” is portrayed in a different way as a dreamy fantasy – a sea of ​​palm trees in the dark, light waves glisten from a star-filled sky with an enormous planet Mars instead of the moon; Mac appears out of the water and floats deeper into the sea, a water lily comes out of the water, following its direction (nice fact: Ariana Grande hums in the background of the song).

Visual for “I can see”

In addition to visual cues and style, the album is also noticeable for its chill and relaxed atmosphere as a lazy Sunday afternoon, especially in the title track ‘Circles’ that acts as the opener for the album (“Don’t give yourself stress anymore, it’s one day at the same time ”, and continues with a slow rhythm in ‘Woods’ and ‘Hand Me Downs’ that feels like entering a cool dim bar (with Baro Sura in vocals and drums) .The latter is also remarkable for his video that , unlike the others, shows recordings from Mac in the studio – nodding his head to the rhythm, in his own zone, seeing him play with various instruments such as bass guitar, keyboard and xylophone.

Images from Mac Miller in the studio shown in “Hand Me Downs”

In addition, a large, striking track is ‘Blue World’, made with the help of the British home production duo Disclosure: Starting with an acapella version of a barbershop quartett – a sample of ‘It’s a Blue World’ by The Four Freshmen – then later filled with danceable effects of pieces from the votes of the barber shop. The lyrics of the song speak of Mac’s attitude “everything is going to be good” without losing its true self (“I’m not political, I don’t kiss babies / The Devil in front of my door is so shady”). Another notable song is “Everybody” – a cover version of a 60s record called “Everybody” Got Got Live “by rock band Love. Mac’s own version of the song also offers vibes of retro pop-rock from before the 1970s, with piano, drums and bass guitar (the last played by Mac himself), which is also reminiscent of a Beatles song. This retro atmosphere then continues in melodic “That’s On Me” with romantic guitar strings, and remains retro in a slow rhythmic “Surf” with acoustic guitar. Later, trippy manipulated electronic guitar effects give an extra boost to the track, sounding like a bee that is humming, while the lyrics play in terms of Mac by referring to the nursery rhyme ‘Head, Shoulders, Knne’s and Toes’. ‘Hands’, on the other hand, protrude with ringing sounds and a continuous sound effect that sounds like a child saying ‘yes-ehhh’ as ​​if the child is sitting on a swing. ‘Once A Day’ was then chosen as the last song on the album, with 2:40 minutes ending in a short and sweet way, especially with the accompanying video showing YouTube responses with comments on the release of lead single ‘ Good News, “emphasizing the positive atmosphere of fans around the world, with a fan commentary:” Mac is definitely transcended into another dimension. I know I can better meet him there when I wake up. “

With posthumous releases from submitted artists, the question always remains whether the album would sound the same if the artist were still alive. Maybe Mac would have added some extra guitars to one song, changed a bridge to another. Or maybe he would have made an extra song for the album and added another song to it. You may never know. But what really stands out about “Circles” is the feeling of the intention of a living person. In the case of Michael Jackson, for example, his posthumous releases are made by selecting different demo tracks that did not make it in one of his many albums, re-editing them with the help of famous producers, and like handicrafts a completed puzzle of pieces that actually belonged to different puzzles. Just like Amy Winehouse’s “Lioness: Hidden Treasures”, where Amy’s voice is as great as ever, but the album itself is a collection of the last bits and pieces of recordings they could find. This doesn’t have to be a bad thing, but the “organic” concept is missing because neither Michael nor Amy were working on that specific album that was made for them. This is where “Circles” protrude. There was a concept and there was an idea. All songs create a soothing theme of relaxing, relaxing and forgetting the problems, while also going deep into his own demons. It’s like Mac was alive, but again, he was. And although you don’t know if he would have released it in the same way, “Circles” was actually his idea, and the vision was finally fulfilled. It is a good album with a focus on his artistry and fits perfectly into his music collection.

Mark Tracks:

circles

Blue world

Good news

everyone

Complicated

