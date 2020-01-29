Advertisement

The daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya F, believes that her colleague Ananya Panday doesn’t have a good answer to nepotism. Alaya will make her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

In a chat show, she was asked what Ananya doesn’t have. She said, “Ananya Panday doesn’t have a good answer to nepotism, but I do.”

Alaya said of her contemporaries: “I look at all of my contemporaries’ career graphs, each one of them.” Alaya shared her preference for Kartik Aaryan and said, “I wouldn’t mind doing a steamy scene with Kartik Aaryan after seeing the steamy scene between him and Sara in the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ trailer.”

Advertisement

When asked about her reaction to whether she found Kartik in her bed, she said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if I woke up and found Kartik Aaryan in my bed.”

Alaya also mentioned that she is ready to answer any questions regarding her relationship. “I’m too easy to be single, I’m too complicated to be in a relationship, but I’m just right to be in this industry,” she said on Zoom’s chat show “By Invite Only”.

In the ‘Kill Marry Hook-up’ section, Alaya said: “I would marry Varun Dhawan, connect with Kartik and kill Ishaan Khatter”.

Regarding the same sex, she said: “I would marry Sara Ali Khan, meet with Janhvi Kapoor and kill Ananya Panday.”

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

Advertisement