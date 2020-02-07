Alastair Campbell: The three photos that summarize the Brexit Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Alastair Campbell

The president François Mitterrand (G) and the chancelier allemand Helmut Kohl ten tenent la main and écoutant les hymnes nationaux français et allemand lors d'une cérémonie de réconciliation commémorant the souvenir of the sold français and all man's tombes pendant les deux guerres mondial et scellant l ' entente retrouvée, le 22 September 1984 à Douaumont, près de Verdun.

German Chancellor Helmut Kohl (R) and French President Francois Mitterrand are holding hands to confirm Franco-German reconciliation during a ceremony commemorating the victims of the world wars on September 22, 1984 on a battlefield in Verdun, Eastern France. / AFP / MARCEL MOCHET (Photo credit should read MARCEL MOCHET / AFP via Getty Images)

“Peace, prosperity and friendship” – It is quite possible that all three are undermined by our departure from the EU, says Alastair Campbell

British Prime Minister Tony Blair (R) leads the pack, followed by his Spanish counterpart Jose Maria Aznar (L) while EU leaders enjoy a short bike ride in Amsterdam, June 17. The EU has reached an agreement on a chapter on employment that will be included in a new treaty that will be finalized here shortly. (Photo credit must be COR MULDER / AFP via Getty Images)

When the day finally arrived, I would have loved to spend it in bed reading. “Reading books, not newspapers (except the current company) and listening to music, not news” is not just a resolution for the new year, but a sensible tactic in my mental health toolbox.

However, I had some things in the diary for January 31, 2020 that could not be done under the comforter. First a boxing session with my personal trainer Keir, who advises me not only about fitness, but also about diet, and insists that I send him a report of everything I eat.

I fear that this may have caused consternation from time to time when I accidentally send my “food diary” to the other Keir in my contacts. What ‘Keir S’ makes for Starmer from random messages telling him I had porridge and coffee for breakfast, a banana mid-morning, soup and a Pret protein salad for lunch, three apples mid-afternoon and chicken and lots of vegetables for dinner, with a ‘small decline’ of chocolate raisins, I don’t know. He now has bigger fish for frying.

Boxing training continues despite Piers Morgan – who rages so much of his time over the weakness of others – designed a fight that Sport Relief wanted to make one of the centers of this year’s fundraising, convinced that the hype and then the reality for me to put out his lights, or to put out mine, would have risen to seven figures for a good cause.

HM Treasury or Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid with the Brexit coin, a 50p with the inscription ‘Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations’ and the date on which the UK leaves the EU. Photo: HM Treasury / PA.

Frank Warren was drafted to help organize and promote. Burnley manager Sean Dyche had agreed to be my corner man. Piers had stated on TV to long-term viewers of Good Morning Britain that he was ready. We agreed on a date, it happened.

Then came the most miserable series of text messages you could imagine, any excuse for hiding the central fact – he was bottling it. Hey, Keir (the trainer) always said he would.

The other in my diary for January 31, 2020 was a visit to Goldman Sachs. Before you think, this was a paying performance (such as “The Office of David Cameron Ltd” made more than £ 800k last year, while – they could not have heard her speak – Theresa May is said to be a signing-on fee “from £ 190,000 from an American speaker agency!) It wasn’t.

I was there to represent the charity Mind and to thank bankers who donated £ 1.5 million to fund a mental health support program for students from 10 universities.

Because the People’s Vote campaign has been lost – and I really hate to lose – I have switched most of my campaign energies back to mental health care. The day before I had indeed been in Pentonville prison to spend a day there with the mental health team. Some great people do some pretty amazing things in very challenging circumstances. Some funny moments too, amid the sadness and the illness and the real human struggles that are going on … like the man who screamed through bars … “eh Alastair, would you please do me a favor when you get out?”

“Certainly.”

“Nut Boris for me.”

After the visit of Goldman Sachs, until mid-afternoon, I could have put my book under the duvet. But for the time being I had agreed to do a few media interviews. Part of me (and my entire partner Fiona, who couldn’t let himself see the news at all last Friday) thought “what’s the point?” It’s not like when we campaigned to get the second referendum, when interviews were an important means of building support. It happened. We left, and no amount of words last Friday night would change that.

But with Labor leadership virtually absent in the field (does that sound familiar?) And the SNP understandably and intelligently linking our exit from the EU to their campaign for the UK exit from Scotland, I thought some of us should be on the box and just say that for the many celebration of the Brexite people, for many millions, this was just a very, very sad day, and while we all hope the UK is doing well, we fear for the future and fear our choose our own decline and chose to lose more than we will win.

I did half a dozen interviews, a little halfhearted to be honest, although I got good feedback because I didn’t lose my temper in a debate with Ann Widdecombe on Channel 4 News.

But my favorite was a very short interview – a question – with Jason Farrell from Sky News. He asked a number of people to choose a photo that they said represented “what we leave behind”. Nigel Farage chose a photo of the European Commission building. Maybe he will miss it. Matthew Elliott from Stemverlof opted for an image of a huge stack of boxes ready to be moved from Brussels to Strasbourg for the monthly parliamentary meeting there. Not ashamed by the fact that his choice showed how many media lies from Boris Johnson helped us, Brexit ‘bad boy’ Andy Wigmore chose a photo of ‘bendable bananas’. James O’Brien went to the Grand Place in Brussels, illuminated in the colors of the Union flag. Craig Oliver chose an image of the ‘UK / EU passports’ sign on the British border at Heathrow Airport.

My first instinct was to choose the famous image of Helmut Kohl and Francois Mitterrand holding each other’s hands during a ceremony in 1984 during the Battle of Verdun, a scene with 800,000 victims in a 10-month battle in an area of ​​10 square kilometers in the first World War .

Seeing the German Chancellor and the French President so bound, I underlined one of the most important reasons for the European Union – peace between countries historically determined by war. That Margaret Thatcher quickly rejected it because “only two adult men holding each other’s hands” suggested that she never fully seized the non-economic benefits, no matter how significant, of our membership.

But given the choice was about our departure, I felt that I owed it to Jason to focus a little more on the UK. In the end I chose two, who together told the story of how I felt and why. The first – happy days – was of the early days of the Blair government, a European summit in the Netherlands, where the Dutch hosts felt that all leaders rode bicycles over a bridge. I saw a ‘UK-leading Europe in’ opportunity, urging Tony to grab a bike, pedal hard and ‘win’. In the background Kohl and Jacques Chirac, neither of whom had mounted a bicycle, who could both sense that there was a new child on the block to be taken seriously, watched, half amused, half irritated.

If you had asked any of us whether the UK would leave the EU by the time TB reached retirement age, everything would not only have said no, but would have wondered what you had to ask the question. But here we are, no longer, down in the EU.

So the image reminds us not only of a time when we really had the feeling that Britain would take the lead in Europe and cement our future there, but also a prompt to ask why we didn’t cement it enough to fight skeptics, noisy but marginal figures on the landscape at the time.

In the midst of incredible grief and anger about what the Brexites have done, we should have the humility to ask what we have done wrong or did not do well, so that the country can go from here to here in just over two decades. come. That’s for another day, or maybe another book.

But today I chose a different picture to go alongside the bike race, the new 50p coin and the claim for Brexit that it is about “peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”. It is quite possible that all three will be undermined – indeed have already been – by what we have chosen as a country. I hope I am wrong. That is also very possible. After all, I was clearly in the wrong, while Tony Blair was at the forefront of his fellow leaders, thinking that if we were concerned with Europe, we would have led in Europe, Europe would try to shape the values ​​and policies on which we were chosen, we would never leave.

However, I think it is at least disputable that the peace process in Northern Ireland has already been damaged by the Brexit, and like so many of this project, many of the difficult questions remain unsettled, so that it can be further damaged; arguably using the government’s own analysis that any course proposed by Johnson will now leave a significant gap in the economy as to what it would have been if we had stayed; and arguably that friendships with the closest countries have already been undermined.

Time will tell. But while I look at these three photos now, I am moving from ‘great moment in history’ to ‘the feeling that something good is going on’ to ‘who are you trying to fool?’ The combination makes the bed, the comforter and a good novel a very attractive proposition.

