Alapag leads to inconsistencies because Alab avoids ax disorders

LAGUNA, Philippines – Inconsistency remains Alab Pilipinas’ biggest problem. And there doesn’t seem to be a solution in sight as it was nearly beaten by Saigon Heat in the ASEAN Basketball League.

After an embarrassing 28-point loss to the Kuala Lumpur Dragons, Alab seemed ready to take a convincing rebound victory over the league’s worst Saigon, but on Sunday 9 February there was still a close 82-to -75 victory.

The home team led the last quarter with up to 23 points, in which the heat defeated their opponents 21: 11 and almost stole the triumph.

“Saigon deserved to win the game. We were lucky to get out of here,” said Alab coach Jimmy Alapag.

“We have to find this consistency in the way we play because we can’t go up and down because we’re going to lose to the really good teams.”

There seems to be little to worry about on paper. But Alab’s 9-5 record, which is good enough to take second place with the Taipei Fubon Braves, barely shows his roller coaster campaign.

Yes, he managed to beat the leading Mono Vampires and Fubon, but it also lost to Kuala Lumpur and the Macau Wolf Warriors teams in the bottom 5.

“We’re still trying to find consistency in our game where we can play a full 35-40 minute game and we’re not there yet,” said Alapag.

“The great teams find a way to be consistent, and that will be a challenge in the future,” he added.

The possible return of Justin Brownlee, who helped Alab win the ABL title in 2018, could provide the stability the team needs in the second half of the season.

“He’s had 5 tough months with Ginebra. I need to check with management to see if he’s available and then it goes on.” – Rappler.com