Alan Dershowitz is preparing a counterclaim against Jeffrey Epstein

Lawyers representing Alan Dershowitz submitted an authorized letter on Friday stating that they were planning a counterclaim for defamation against Jeffrey Epstein’s “traffic slave” Virginia Giuffre.

The transfer takes place after a Manhattan-dominated decision has been made that Giuffre, along with her defamation lawsuit against Dershowitz, can proceed – however, she has to seek a new illustration. (It was confirmed again by David Boies, but Dershowitz intends to name lawyers from the Boies agency as witnesses in his case.)

A letter submitted on Friday by Dershowitz’s lawyers in Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins regarding Loretta Preska’s decision demanded that a discovery agreement be postponed until December 2, but additionally revealed: “In the meantime, Mr. Dershowitz will submit his response to the Criticism of the plaintiff and the assertion of counterclaims for defamation and other unlawful acts against the plaintiff, who is looking for significant damage. “

The letter mentioning the adjournment is requested because his lawyers Arthur Aidala and Imran Ansari are expected to tour on a scheduled November 20 to listen – but would also allow the plaintiff to talk to her new lawyer the full scope of advice This is the case in this case and can allow legal counsel to make a particularly meaningful contribution for each event. “

Aidala also commented: “We will now file a counterclaim. We’re going boldly … (Dershowitz) fought these costs because they were raised against him for the first time … Our next step is – we were under protection, and now we are offended by everyone about the tools and skills, that we have earlier than we have to clarify Mr. Dershowitz’s good identity. “

Dershowitz instructed us to invite the FBI to his trial. “The purpose is simple: to let reality come out. I have nothing to cover, ”he said.

On November 19, he published an e-book entitled “Guilt through Prosecution: The Problem of Proving Innocence in the Age of #MeToo”.

Giuffre claimed that she was “lent” to the famous lawyer Dershowitz for intercourse by the late Epstein. She sued in April after Dershowitz publicly denounced her allegations.