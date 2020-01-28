Advertisement

Senator Doug Jones on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 24, 2020. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

Senator Doug Jones (D., Ala.) Told reporters Monday night that President Trump’s defense team lawyer Alan Dershowitz had made “some good points” about the second impeachment article against Trump and implied that he could do his Vote for concerns about the split fee for “Disability of Congress”.

“He raised some key issues regarding issues that I have concerns about, particularly Article II,” Jones told USA Today. But Jones criticized the defense team for its efforts to contest the first article on “abuse of power.”

“They focus solely on the minutes (July 25th call), and the story contains so much more than the minutes. They continue to speak about the questioning of witnesses, but they continue to block witnesses who have first-hand knowledge. It is disingenuous, ”he continued.

The newly minted senator added that he “simply doesn’t buy” Dershowitz’s claim that Trump’s impeachment was based on a non-literal reading of the constitution.

Dershowitz said in a dispute on Monday that the president had not committed any abuse of power, even if “he asked for consideration as a condition for sending relief supplies to a foreign country” – a statement John Bolton made in his forthcoming paper. He said that Trump’s conviction of abuse of power for withholding military aid would require the jury to believe that Trump’s motivation for staging the consideration is self-serving and not in the national interest.

Jones, facing a tough reelection challenge in Alabama, said last month that “testimony” after the fall of Parliament “caused him to check whether the points were linked” before voting in the Senate ,

The Alabama democrat also seemed to imply that he could vote for Trump’s abuse of power, but he could be exempted from Congress because of his disability.

“I’m trying to keep them separate,” he said. “My training as a judge is: Every count stands for himself. And so I try to investigate further. “

Jones said he made several hundred pages of notes during the process, but is still not sure how he would vote.

“I ask myself a lot of questions and go back. I’m going to argue a lot with myself tonight,” he said. “That’s how I do things.”

