A few days ago, it was reported that Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti had been hospitalized for a brain clot. His family members and cousins ​​are with him and the filmmaker should recover soon.

And now R. Balki, who produced the film, has spoken about his health Mumbai mirror about its current state. “Jagan is fine after the operation and there is nothing to worry about now,” said the filmmaker.

Dalip Tahil, who was also an integral part of the film, said he was shocked to hear about the news and would visit him as soon as hospital staff allowed it. He also said Kumar takes care of things. “I heard that Akshay was one of the first to know, and Jagan was approved and took responsibility for things,” he said.

Another actor in the film, Sanjay Kapoor, also commented on Shakti’s health. “He is so fit, I pray for his speedy recovery,” said the actor.

Mission Mangal was released on August 15 last year on the eve of Independence Day and became one of the biggest wholesalers of 2019 and became Kumar’s first 200 crore wholesaler.

