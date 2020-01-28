Advertisement

Sajid Nadiadwalas Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar was already announced in July 2019 and should release Christmas 2020. The film will now be released on January 22, 2021. The film was supposed to collide with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha earlierAkshay and Sajid advanced their film in a gesture of goodwill to allow Akshay to release solo. Akshay can be seen in close-up on the new poster. He has a beard and a lungi with several gold chains and a red headband. Akshay Kumar released the new look from the movie with the new release date.

Akshay Kumar made the announcement on Twitter and released a new poster titled “Anytime @aamir_khan, we’re all friends here Presenting – New Look, New Release Date. Released January 22, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! # SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon (sic) “

In 2019, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment ended 65 years in the industry and also had a hat trick of super hits at the box office with Super 30, Chhichhore and Housefull 4.

– Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

January 27, 2020

Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Bachchan Pandey will mark another collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala after Housefull 4 made over 200 crores at the box office last year.

