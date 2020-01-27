Advertisement

Akshay Kumar announced today that he has postponed the release of his Bachchan Pandey film from December 25, 2020 to January 22, 2021 to avoid conflict with Aamir Khan star Lal Singh Chaddha. Akshay Kumar is known for making several films a year, and fans have often joked about how the actor will clash with his own film at the box office. Well, you almost thought the day was near when Akshay Kumar previously announced that his film Bell Bottom would be released on January 22, 2021.

A few hours after the new release date for Bachchan Pandey was announced, Akshay Kumar used his social media area to announce a new release date for Bell Bottom. The actor shared a Bell Bottom poster and wrote, “I know there are enough memes that one day I will collide with myself, but January 22nd, 2021 is not that day. #BellBottom is now April 2nd Published in 2021! “

I know there are enough memes saying that one day I will collide with myself, but January 22nd, 2021 is not that day ???? #BellBottom will now be released on April 2, 2021! @Ranjit_tiwari @vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @monishaadvani @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain @poojafilms pic.twitter.com/0Z3f5ZMa3q

– Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan thanked Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala on social media for postponing Bachchan Pandey’s release date to avoid the cash dispute with Laal Singh Chaddha. The duo apparently had a conversation about it and Akshay Kumar is ready to postpone the release date of his project with Kriti Sanon.

