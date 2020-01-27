Advertisement

It was an unexpected day for Akshay Kumar. He initially went to his Twitter account to share the new release date and poster of his comedy Bachchan Pandey, which was slated for release in Christmas 2020. Aamir Khan, who also has his film Laal Singh Chaddha, is at the door the same day, however, asked Kumar to postpone his film.

And Kumar is the generous star to whom he is grateful and who wrote this on Twitter. Whenever Aamir Khan, we are all friends here. Presents new look, new release date. Comes on January 22, 2021. In and as Bachchan Pandey.

Have a look here:

@Aamir_khan, we are all friends here. ÐÂŸÂ ™ Present – new look, new release date. Coming on January 22nd, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon https://t.co/Y75p0bQmaF pic.twitter.com/orZPR6NZYM

– Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

January 27, 2020

And how, his period drama, Bell Bottom, which was due to be released on January 22, was postponed to April 2. And Kumar wrote with his wit and humor: I know that there are enough memes that I collide with myself One day, but January 22, 2021 is not that day.

Check out the new poster here:

I know there are enough memes that one day I will collide with myself, but January 22nd, 2021 is not the day that #BellBottom will be released on April 2nd, 2021! poojafilms pic.twitter.com/0Z3f5ZMa3q

– Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

January 27, 2020

Mrunal Thakur will play the leading role for the uninitiated. For all people who were thrilled to see Kumar in four films this year as well, this would surely be a disappointment.

But don’t worry, because the other three films are no less – Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and the mega-ambitious Prithviraj.

