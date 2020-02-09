Advertisement

The Sooryavanshi trio – Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty – took part in the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on Sunday.

Akshay shared a picture on Twitter of them posing for the camera. “Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon this beautiful Sunday morning, a great initiative where the police don’t run after you, but with you, #AaRahiHaiPolice #MarathonMovement #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn,” wrote the 52-year-old actor.

All three wore a similar black t-shirt that said Aa Rahi Hai Police in red. The marathon was interrupted by Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh. The actors Farhan Akhtar and Suniel Shetty were also present.

Around 6000 police officers and 17,000 others take part in the marathon from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India. With Rohit Shetty at the helm, Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and is the fourth film in the director’s “cop universe” that started in 2011 with Singham.

The film will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba). It will hit theaters on March 27 this year.

