Akon is considering being Kanye West's vice president in the 2024 presidential election

Advertisement

While some giggle, others take Kanye West critically. After hearing how Akon was going to run against the rapper in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, singer TMZ instructed that he support West’s candidacy for the U.S. presidency in 2024, and even volunteered for the vice president’s release. , It will probably be?

In accordance with Akon, Kanye would want someone to help him, but who could offer different points of view. “This is not about competitors. He has his positions, I have mine. Together, we will essentially present the most comprehensive picture of what the Americans want, ”says Akon in the video posted from the positioning.

It might sound crazy, but Akon has an intense philanthropic work in Africa that brings expertise to assembly assembly requests and fixes. In 2014 he started the “Akon Lighting Africa” ​​challenge, which supplies 15 international locations with electrical energy.

Advertisement

Does he have your voice?

Kanye announces that he will serve as president in 2024. Pic.twitter.com/kBVlshA93d

– Advanced (@Advanced) November 8, 2019

Kanye spoke again about the opportunity to take advantage of this month’s opportunity in New York. The rapper made the audience laugh at the subject and replied, “What are you laughing at?” He said that he would create many roles and that he had gathered expertise to run for the political job, along with his work on Yeezy model.