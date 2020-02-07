Advertisement

Chandigarh :

The ban on mobile phones in the Golden Temple must be reconsidered if visitors continue to click selfies and shoot TikTok videos in the most sacred Sikh shrine, Jathedar des Akal Takht, the top temporal body of the Sikhs, Giani Harpreet Singh said Friday.

TikTok is a short video platform that is extremely popular with young people worldwide, including India. The company is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance and has around 200 million users in India.

“We want all devotees to visit the Golden Temple without any problems, and we are not in favor of imposing such a (mobile) ban, but the way the TikTok incidents occur, in my opinion, is forcing a ban on cell phones in the Bear inside (Golden Temple). “It will have to be considered in the future,” Singh told reporters in Amritsar.

The jathedar (chief priest) also pointed out that some of the devotees even quarreled with “sewadars” (workers) after being prevented from clicking photos inside the premises.

“It is a very serious problem,” said the jathedar, advising followers to refrain from such acts.

Photography and videography in the Golden Temple districts have already been banned by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to avoid “disturbances” in the spiritual atmosphere.

In addition, notice boards were installed on the marble edge of the Sikh shrine, where followers are not allowed to take photos and videos. However, followers continue to take selfies with the Golden Temple in the background.

Jathedar’s statement comes two days after a TikTok video filmed in the Golden Temple by three girls with a Punjabi song in the background went viral on social media.

A police complaint was filed to identify the girls.

It was the second such incident in a short period of time when a complaint against a girl for violating religious feelings was filed by Sikhs in January after shooting a dance video at the Darbar Sahib complex.

The girl later had to apologize.

SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal supported the views of Akal Takht Jathedar and said that strict measures are needed to prevent people from making TikTok videos in the Golden Temple districts.

“We have to take strict measures if such incidents don’t stop,” said Longowal.

He said more SGPC personnel would be used to prevent devotees from making videos in the Golden Temple complex.

“We will also discuss this issue at the upcoming SGPC Executive Committee meeting on February 12,” said Longowal. PTI CHS SUN RHL

