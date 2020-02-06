Advertisement

Contrary to reports that Ajay Devgn S S Rajamouli will charge an enormous fee for his guest appearance in Rajamoulis RRR, Devgn does the necessary without charge. According to reliable sources, when Rajamouli Devgn turned to him for this special cameo, he offered the same amount that Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr were paid for their full leads in RRR.

However, Devgn declined the offer. “Ajay didn’t want a penny for his guest appearance. Rajamouli’s producers were even willing to pay him his full market price for the guest role. Ajay said he would rather not charge a fee for a friend’s friendly appearance,” says the source.

Rajamouli and Ajay go a long way back. They met and warmed up after Rajamoulis Eega was dubbed and published in Hindi as Makkhi. Ajay loved Makkhi and wanted Rajamouli to make a Hindi film for him.

The two finally get together 8 years after Makkhi.

