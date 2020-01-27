AJ Styles WWE status rumor killer after WrestleMania

Advertisement

AJ Styles was injured during the Royal Rumble and asked to be removed from the match. We are still waiting to find out what his condition is.

One thing we do know for certain is that the rumors regarding the return of AJ Styles to SmackDown are not true. Ryan Satin purified the air on Twitter where he explained that styles can no longer fight for the blue mark now because of his children’s sporting events.

About AJ Styles, sources tell me that there is no truth in the rumor suggesting that he could return to SmackDown after WrestleMania.

I am told that he plays sports with his son on Friday and that SD is not an option for him. In addition, he is aware of and loves his character’s future plans.

AJ Styles may be the face that built SmackDown, but he can’t work on Friday nights. Hopefully the Phenomenal One isn’t too badly injured, so it doesn’t affect WrestleMania’s plans. He can do this show because it will be a Sunday.

– Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 27, 2020

