The Ministry of Aviation has asked the airport authorities to check travelers arriving from China to prevent the corona virus from spreading to India. So far, seven Indian airports have installed thermal scanners at the immigration counters. Mint explains the mechanics of the scanners.

How do thermal scanners work?

All living objects emit infrared energy or heat. Unlike conventional cameras that record light reflected from objects, use heat sensors that can record the heat generated by a person’s or object’s body to create a 2D image at different temperature levels. When a person stands in front of the cameras, the hotter objects on the computer screen are highlighted with a different color palette than the others. These cameras can be calibrated to detect abnormal body temperatures such as over 101 degrees. A temperature is assigned to each pixel of the image, so that a camera scan with higher resolution offers more detailed images.

When did airports start?

This is not the first time that thermal scanning has been used to examine higher body temperatures associated with infections that can cause an epidemic. During the outbreak of the SARS virus in 2002-03, airports in Singapore and China used it and have been using it ever since. Mumbai was one of the first Indian airports to use them during the swine flu outbreak in 2009. During the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014, many countries, including India, used the cameras. India is said to have these cameras at its major international airports. Thermal scanners at Nigerian airports were one of the reasons why the African country remained Ebola-free.

Why are thermal scanners used to check the corona virus?

International airports are very busy. Checking the body temperature of every passenger with thermometers can be a logistical nightmare and lead to delays at the immigration counters. Thermal imaging cameras can scan large crowds and recognize people at higher temperatures than the others. Once the authorities have identified possible vectors, they can separate them for further screening.

How effective are thermal scanners?

Thermal imaging cameras are only so effective that they recognize who has a higher body temperature or who has a high fever. This may not mean that the person is infected with coronavirus. Additional screening systems are required for this. Studying thermal images is not as easy as viewing a camera image. It requires training and an understanding of thermal colors and their patterns. These cameras are safe and discreet in terms of their effect on the human body. There is no proven risk for any form of radiation.

Where else are these scanners used?

Thermal imaging technology is used worldwide by law enforcement agencies and the military. It was first used during the Korean War in 1950-53 to track down enemy soldiers in the dark. Firefighters in the United States are known to use them to find people through thick smoke. In 2019, she used the police in Minneapolis to track down and catch a gang of car thieves in the dark. Companies in the manufacturing and automotive industries also use thermal imaging cameras to inspect machines and devices that pose a fire hazard.

