Airplane slips off the runway in Istanbul, breaks to pieces; 21 injured

Published: February 5, 2020, 10:36:45 pm

Rescue workers at work near the broken plane at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

A plane slipped off the runway at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport on Wednesday, crashed into a field and broke. At least 21 people were injured and passengers were evacuated from cracks in the plane.

Television recordings showed serious damage to the aircraft, with the fuselage appearing to be broken into three parts. NTV television reported that the plane caught fire after the skid, but said the fire was extinguished.

The airport was closed and the flights diverted to the main airport in Istanbul.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said at least 21 people were injured and hospitalized in the accident. His office said six of the 177 people on board included six crew members.

Live television footage showed dozens of rescue workers working around the floodlit fuselage, including the cockpit folded down.

The low-cost Pegasus plane arrived from the city of Izmir, NTV private television reported. According to the Ministry of Transport, 177 people were on board and there were no deaths during a so-called “hard landing”.

According to the flight data tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft is a Boeing 737.

The accident occurs one month after another Pegasus plane slipped off the runway at the same airport in Istanbul. There were no deaths or injuries in this January 7 incident.

It is rare for a fuselage to burst while parts remain largely intact. Aircraft are said to absorb impact forces in the fuselage floor to increase the chances of survival for the passengers in the cabin above.

In 2013, the tail of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 broke off after the jet hit a bank wall when approaching San Francisco International Airport. Three people died, 49 were seriously injured, and many minor injuries were reported, according to the US Accident Report.

