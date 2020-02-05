Airman & Rapper Cassie Ray releases 'Acting Up' single

Advertisement

Chicago-based rapper Cassie Ray, currently working with the US Air Force in Italy, is stepping up his music career with the release of the single “Acting Up.”

The song is melodic as Ray raps about how a girl switches after she has been given Gucci, once entered the VIP section and has a bad ex. Ray wants to fix it all. Although Ray’s autotuned voice is not the best, it leads to one of the best parts of the song: resilient raps and a strong stream in the first verse.

“This lifestyle was not meant for you / I had better things meant for you / Reservations it was meant for two / I am not talking about a hotel I am only talking about resorts / I needed your hand / Choose a switch or choose a race, “he raps.

Advertisement

Listen to the song below or on Spotify here.