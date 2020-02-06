Airlines suspend China flights due to Corona virus outbreak

Advertisement

By: Reuters

Published: February 6, 2020

A number of airlines, including Air India, have canceled international flights due to the Corona virus outbreak. (File)

After the outbreak of the new corona virus, the airlines stop their flights to China.

Here are the latest plans (in alphabetical order):

AIR CANADA

Air Canada, which canceled a selected number of flights to China on January 28, announced that all direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai would be discontinued on January 29.

AIR FRANCE

Air France announced on January 30 that all scheduled flights to and from mainland China had ceased by February 9.

AIR INDIA

Air India said it would cancel its flight from Mumbai-Delhi-Shanghai from January 31st to February 14th.

AIR NEW ZEALAND

Air New Zealand announced on February 1 that the flight from Auckland to Shanghai will be discontinued from February 9 to March 29 as the crew is restricted due to travel restrictions and declining advance bookings.

AIR SEOUL

South Korean low-cost airline Air Seoul announced on January 28 that it had discontinued all flights to China.

AIR TANZANIA

The state carrier of Tanzania has announced that it will postpone its maiden flights to China. It was planned to start charter flights to China in February.

AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines announced that flights to Beijing and Shanghai would be canceled on January 31 and would continue until March 27, although they would continue to fly to Hong Kong.

The largest US airline announced on Tuesday that it had discontinued all flights to and from Hong Kong.

ANA HOLDINGS

ANA Holdings announced on Thursday that the service on some Chinese routes, including Shanghai and Hong Kong, will be discontinued due to the virus outbreak.

AUSTRIAN

Austrian Airlines announced that flights to China would be suspended until the end of February.

BRITISH AIRWAYS

BA said on January 30 that it had canceled all flights to mainland China for a month.

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific announced plans to gradually reduce capacity to and from mainland China by 50% or more from January 30 through March.

DELTA AIRLINES

Delta Air Lines accelerated previously announced suspensions: the last flights to China should start on February 1, and the last return flights from China should leave China on February 2.

EGYPT AIR

The Egyptian airline said on January 30 that it would stop all flights to and from China from February 1.

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES

El Al Israel Airlines announced on January 30 that flights to Beijing would be discontinued by March 25. The Israeli Ministry of Health said flights from China should not land at its airports.

EMIRATE ETIHAD

The United Arab Emirates, a major international transportation hub, suspended flights to and from China on Monday, with the exception of Beijing. The suspension of the United Arab Emirates, which the state media said was pending, will affect the Emirates of Dubai, one of the world’s largest long-haul airlines, and Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi.

ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES

The African airline denied on January 30 that it had discontinued all flights to China. The airline’s statement contradicted its passenger call center, which told Reuters earlier on the day that flights to China had been discontinued.

FINNAIR

Finnair said on January 31 that all flights to mainland China between February 6 and 29 and to Guangzhou between February 5 and 29 were canceled.

HAINAN AIRLINES

China’s Hainan Airlines discontinued its flights between Budapest, Hungary and Chongqing from February 7 to March 27, Budapest Airport said on its Faceook page.

IBERIA AIRLINES

Spanish airline Iberia announced on January 29 that it would temporarily suspend all flights to Shanghai, the only destination in mainland China.

KENYA AIRWAYS

Kenya Airways announced on January 31 that all flights to China had been suspended until further notice.

LION AIR

The Indonesian Lion Air Group announced on January 29 that it would suspend all flights to China from February.

MANY POLISH AIRLINES

Polish airline LOT said it had decided to temporarily suspend its flights to Beijing until February 9.

LUFTHANSA

From February 3 to February 29, German Lufthansa extended the suspension of flights to Beijing and Shanghai by Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines and did not expect to resume flights to other Chinese cities before March 28. The airlines in the group continue to fly to Hong Kong.

OMAN AIR

The national airline Oman Air suspended flights to China on February 2.

PAKISTAN

Pakistan said on February 3 that it would resume flights to and from China three days after it suspended them.

PHILIPPINES AIRCRAFT

Philippine Airlines said it would reduce the number of flights between Manila and China by more than 50%. It said it would continue to serve Filipino and Chinese nationals returning from the New Year holidays.

QANTAS AIRWAYS

The Australian Qantas announced on February 1 that they would discontinue direct flights to mainland China. The Australian airline’s direct flights from Sydney to Beijing and from Sydney to Shanghai will be discontinued from February 9 to March 29.

QATAR AIRWAYS

Qatar Airways announced on February 1 that it would suspend flights to mainland China from February 3 until further notice.

ROYAL AIR MAROC

The Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) temporarily suspended its direct flights to China, the company said on January 30. RAM launched a direct flight route with three weekly flights between its hub in Casablanca and Beijing on January 16.

RUSSIA

All Russian airlines, with the exception of the national airline Aeroflot, will stop flying to China, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on January 31.

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport later said that the small Russian airline Ikar would also continue its flights between Moscow and China. Four Chinese airlines – China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Air China and China Eastern – will continue to fly to Moscow. All aircraft arriving from China are being sent to a separate terminal at Sheremetyevo Airport, it said.

RwandAir

The Rwandan airline RwandAir has suspended flights to and from China until further notice, the airline announced on January 31. The decision will be reviewed later in February.

SAS

The Nordic airline SAS announced on January 30 that it had decided to suspend all flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing from January 31 to February 9. She then extended the stay to February 29. SAS offers 12 regular weekly connections to and from Shanghai and Beijing.

SAUDIA

The state-owned airline of Saudi Arabia suspended flights to China on February 2.

SCOOT

Singaporean airline Scoot said that it would stop all flights between Singapore and China on February 8, the media said.

SHANGHAI AIRLINES

Shanghai Airlines announced on January 31 that it would suspend the Chengdu-Budapest flight between February 4 and March 28 and the Xi’an-Budapest flight between February 6 and March 26, according to the operator’s website of the Budapest airport.

The airline’s Shanghai-Budapest flight remains unaffected.

SINGAPORE AIRCRAFT

Singapore Airlines Ltd announced on January 31 that it would reduce capacity on some mainland China routes in February.

The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xiamen and Chongqing, some of which are flown by the SilkAir Regional Association. The low-cost airline Scoot is also cutting flights to China.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The Turkish airline Turkish Airlines discontinued all flights to China on January 31.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that all flights from China would be suspended from Wednesday through the end of the month and that passengers on flights from Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia would be monitored with thermal imaging cameras.

TURKMENISTAN AIRLINES

Turkmenistan Airlines, the state carrier of the Central Asian nation, announced on February 1 that flights to and from Beijing had been suspended.

UNITED AIRLINES

United said on Tuesday that they would discontinue all flights to and from Hong Kong.

United, headquartered in Chicago, previously announced that the last flights from mainland China would be on February 5, March 28.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

UPS canceled 22 flights to China after Wuhan was quarantined for the New Year holidays and production was shut down. This was announced by UPS boss David Abney on January 30. He did not specify how many flights were canceled due to the virus.

VietJet

Vietjet’s Vietjet will stop all flights to and from China on February 1, the company said on January 31.

VIETNAM AIRLINES

Vietnam Airlines will stop flying to destinations in China next week for coronavirus issues, the company said on January 31.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

Virgin Atlantic announced on January 30 that daily flights to Shanghai would cease for two weeks from February 2. The demand for flights and the safety of customers and staff are declining.

