Airlines stop, reduce China flights due to coronavirus threat

PARIS, France – A number of airlines say they are stopping or reducing flights to China because the country is struggling to control the spread of the deadly corona virus.

China has advised its citizens to postpone travel abroad and cancel group travel abroad, while several countries have encouraged their citizens not to travel to China if possible.

The coronavirus epidemic has killed 132 people, infected nearly 6,000 and spread to around 15 countries. (READ: China confirms 5,974 virus cases, which exceeds the country’s SARS total)

Here is a list of airlines that have announced changes:

Air France

Air France suspended its 3 weekly flights to Wuhan on January 24, but said from Wednesday morning January 29 that it would maintain its 23 weekly flights to Beijing and Shanghai.

British Airways

British Airways said it had suspended all its flights to and from mainland China. The airline flies daily from Heathrow airport to London and Shanghai.

The airline said it had taken the step after government advice against anything but travel to China.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong-based airline said on Tuesday, January 28, that it would gradually reduce capacity on its routes to mainland China by 50% or more from Thursday to late March.

The reduction concerns both Cathay Pacific and its subsidiary Cathay Dragon.

Finnair

Finnair, which offers many connections between Europe and Asia, said on Tuesday that the suspension of group travel from China led to some flights being suspended from February 5 to almost March.

At present, it will continue daily flights to Beijing and Shanghai, two daily flights to Hong Kong and two flights a week to Guangzhou.

Lions sky

The Indonesian Lion Air Group, the largest airline in Southeast Asia in terms of fleet size, is stopping all its flights to and from China due to the deadly corona virus, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The suspension, which affects routes to 15 different Chinese cities, will take effect from February 1 until further notice.

Indonesia attracts more than a million Chinese tourists every year and offers shelter to tens of thousands of guest workers.

United Airlines

US airline United Airlines said on Tuesday that it will reduce its service to China from the United States in the light of a large drop in demand following a call from US health officials to prevent non-essential journeys to the country.

United said that certain flights to Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai were taken from three American cities between 1 February and 8 February.

Urals Airlines

Russia’s Urals Airlines, which had already suspended flights to various destinations in China, announced Wednesday that it was cutting off some services to Europe that are popular with Chinese tourists, including Paris and Rome, due to the outbreak. – Rappler.com

