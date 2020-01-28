Advertisement

Airbus said it had reached an agreement with the French, British and American authorities on the investigations into the allegations of bribery and corruption.

“Airbus confirms that it has reached an agreement in principle with the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office, the UK Serious Fraud Office and the American authorities,” said the aerospace group.

“These agreements are being concluded as part of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption as well as compliance with the United States’ International Arms Trafficking Regulations (ITAR). They remain subject to the approval of the French and British courts and of the American courts and regulators ”, he added.

Airbus said it was unable to comment on the specific details of its interviews with the investigating authorities. The Financial Times earlier reported that Airbus could pay huge sums to reach the deal. Analysts had expected fines of more than £ 3 billion (£ 2.5 billion) for Airbus.

The FT said that Airbus had entered a deferred prosecution agreement with the Serious Fraud Office, which would mark an important milestone for the regulator after a series of defeats.

Airbus has been the subject of an investigation by the French and British authorities into suspicions of corruption dating back more than a decade. It has also been the subject of investigations in the United States into alleged violations of export controls.

