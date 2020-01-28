Airbus concludes anti-corruption agreements with France, UK, US

Advertisement

Airbus says it has reached a “principle agreement” with French, British and US authorities on corruption investigations

Published 4:41 PM, January 28, 2020

Updated 4:41 PM, January 28, 2020

PARIS, France – European aerospace giant Airbus said on Tuesday 28 January that it has reached a “principle agreement” with the French, British and American authorities on corruption investigations.

Airbus has been the subject of corruption probes in all three countries in recent years and said it was putting forward the statement in response to press releases.

The Financial Times reported Monday January 27 that Airbus may have to pay more than 3.0 billion euros ($ 3.3 billion) to settle corruption probes.

The Serious Fraud Office of the United Kingdom told AFP that it would not comment on the story.

“These agreements are made in the context of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption and compliance with US International Traffic in Arms regulations,” Airbus said.

“They remain subject to approval by French and British courts and (the) US court and regulator.

“For legal reasons, Airbus cannot comment on the details of its discussions with the investigating authorities.”

Airbus was investigated for financial irregularities in France and Great Britain and approached the authorities themselves in 2016.

In 2018, the US also launched a probe into the company.

In 2013, Airbus detected irregularities, in particular at committee level, in some transactions carried out by the Strategy and Marketing Organization unit. – Rappler.com

.

