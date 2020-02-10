Air Reserve Base employees in March do not spread a coronavirus after uniformed personnel are contacted, officials said - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The Americans who were quarantined at Air Reserve Base in March pose no threat to the community, which must stop bothering those who work at the base.

None of the 195 people brought to the base because they were in the region where the novel coronavirus was most prevalent has been shown to be positive for the disease, and they can go to the base on Tuesday, November 11th February, said Dr. Riverside County Health Officer.

The group arrived from China on January 29 and was quarantined at the base between the Moreno Valley and the riverside, resulting in “unacceptable” treatment of others working at the base, Kaiser said in an open letter.

“Comments were made that were harmful both personally and on social media and are often based on incorrect or incomplete information,” wrote Kaiser. “Some basic workers were even addressed in uniform. This is not acceptable and must stop. “

Two children who were quarantined in March went to hospital with a fever, but both were tested negative for the novel corona virus.

The accused employees had no contact with the evacuees, whose area is completely separate from the basic personnel, said Kaiser.

Department of Health spokesman Jose Arballo said officials wanted to spread the message that there was no risk so other areas with evacuees would know they were safe. He said he could not find out what kind of “address” employees were given.

“It has been going on since the group arrived,” said Arballo. “DR. Kaiser was alarmed when he heard it.”

Base spokeswoman Linda Welz declined to comment, saying Arballo was responsible for communicating the Coronavirus response.

Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez said he supported the idea of ​​helping the Americans, but thought future evacuees should go to other areas.

“The residents told me in emails, messages, and phone calls that they were concerned about additional flights, so I’m concerned about that,” said Gutierrez. “It will ensure that there is no outbreak in our city, and # 2 will support what our residents want, and # 3 will ensure that we have the right resources and capacity to ensure that it is in ours City there is no outbreak. “

Riverside Councilman Chuck Conder, a retired air force officer whose base borders the base, said March was the safest place to hold the quarantined people.

“These are employees of the State Department and their dependent families, and the safest place was to be returned to America, and March was the best place to bring them,” he said. “March has the infrastructure. We control the airspace, we control the access so that it is safe. “

A final health check-up is planned at the base on Tuesday morning. From this point onwards, the evacuees are brought to local airports by bus to reach their next destination. So far, there are no signs that someone is and must remain sick, although some people may choose to stay another day or so before their flights depart, Arballo said.