MUMBAI :

Air India has provided one of its 423-seat jumbo planes in Mumbai for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Wuhan province in China after the coronavirus outbreak in the East Asian country, an official source said on Tuesday, awaiting ministries’ approvals for foreign affairs and health to carry out the special evacuation flight, it said from the source.

The decision follows the government’s instructions to various ministries to take steps to resolve the problem.

“We have a Boeing 747-400 in Mumbai ready to perform an evacuation flight to China if the government approves it,” the source said.

Around 250 Indians are to be evacuated. “We are awaiting approval from the State Department and the Department of Health. The Department of Health nodding is required because the emergency services have to fly in an area where viruses break out.”

At the Cabinet Secretary meeting on Monday, the government decided to take steps to prepare for a possible evacuation of Indian nationals in Wuhan. The corona virus is a large family of viruses that cause diseases that range from colds to acute respiratory syndromes. However, the virus in China is a new strain that has never existed before.

The outbreak triggered an alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).

Accordingly, the State Department will file a request with the Chinese authorities, while the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Health will make arrangements for transportation and quarantine facilities, an official release said on Monday.

The government requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to provide airlines with instructions on how to manage and report disease on all direct and indirect flights to China, and to provide in-flight announcement and health card distribution to all direct or indirect flights to China facilitate.

Officials said the State Department would apply to the Chinese authorities to evacuate Indian nationals, mostly students who are stuck in Wuhan City.

“It has been decided to take steps to prepare for a possible evacuation of Indian citizens in Wuhan. The State Department will send a request to the Chinese authorities,” a government statement said.

The Chinese authorities have completely sealed Wuhan and twelve other cities to prevent the virus from spreading. The death toll rose to 80 with 2,744 confirmed cases.

Over 250 to 300 Indian students are reportedly stuck in Wuhan and concerned about their well-being.

