AHS: The 1984 teaser trailer from Stab-Happy claims the first victims of season 9

Advertisement

The “merciless summer season” doesn’t even explain the upcoming ninth season of American Horror Story. The first teaser trailer for AHS: 1984 introduces viewers to Camp Redwood, an apparently idyllic place to refresh and soak up the sun … before they are brutally murdered.

The two-part commercial, launched on Monday, consists of a group of rowdy teenagers arriving at the camp without being aware of the risks lurking slightly under the floor or under a number of surfaces, as you’ll see in the video.

Although none of the following actors appear in the teaser, AHS includes: 1984 includes Emma Roberts, Gus Kenworthy, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, Matthew Morrison, Angelica Ross and John Carroll Lynch. They were introduced earlier this month in a fairly revealing set of screen exams. (Let’s just say that Mr. Schuester’s Glee followers will never again take the same means.)

Advertisement

Previously, Evan Peters was a fixture in the franchise, confirming that he won’t be in AHS: 1984, while Sarah Paulson is expected to return in a dramatically lower role than in previous seasons.

AHS: 1984 premiere Wednesday, September 18 at 10 / 9c on FX. Then press PLAY in the teaser above leave a comment along with your hopes for season 9.