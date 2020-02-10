Advertisement

Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan and his wife Shaira gave an intimate bash for the cast and crew of the film on Friday. The Do saw the presence of Tiger Shroff and mother Ayesha, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Manav Gohil and Ms. Shweta Kawatra and Satish Kaushik among others.

A source reports at lunchtime: “The party was held on the newly acquired Khan property in the Royal Palms in Goregaon, which Ahmed Shaira gave for his 22nd wedding anniversary. It will also serve as a weekend getaway. There were mocktails, but no alcohol because of Ahmed and Shaira did not drink. The drinks menu included Virgin Pina Coladas, Virgin Mojitos and blue lagoons. Various cakes were brought by the guests. Shaira and Ahmed cut a red velvet cake when she rang the bell the next day in her anniversary. “

Advertisement

At midday, Shaira says: “The Baaghi team celebrated the success of the trailer together with Ahmed and my 22nd wedding anniversary. It also served as an inauguration party. Since we are early risers, it was good to have one non-alcoholic.”

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates