Agnostic Front and Sick of It All to Participate in 2020 North American Tour

New York hardcore veterans Agnostic Front and Sick of It All join forces for headlining North American tour this spring
Although it is called the East Coast Tour, the registry includes dates throughout the eastern half of North America as well as shows in the Midwest, Southeast and Texas. The 19 date release begins April 23 in Boston and takes place through a May 15 concert in Syracuse, New York.
Roger Miret, singer of Agnostic Front, said: “Really delighted to launch this tour with our peers from NYHC Sick of It All !!! It took a long time to arrive and now is the time to bring classic NYHC to the East Coast !!! See you in the pit ”
Sick of It All drummer Armand Majidi added: “It’s always good to play with other classic New York bands, and Agnostic Front almost wrote the American hardcore manual, so it will be very special. When two of the kings of New York come to your city, it will be time to hang out with the hardcore sponsors. “
Agnostic Front is on tour to support his latest album, Get Loud!, Which arrived in November. The group is also releasing a special edition “Eliminator Bundle” which contains a 7 inch vinyl of re-recorded versions of “The Eliminator” and “Toxic Shock”, as well as an action figure. The limited edition box arrives on March 13.
Sick of It All released their most recent album, Wake the Sleeping Dragon!, In November 2018, with the title song premiering here at Heavy Consequence.
Tickets for the co-poster tour will go on sale this Friday, January 31 via this link and will also be available here. See the full itinerary below.
Agnostic Front and Sick of It All 2020 Tour dates:
04/23 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East
04/24 – Quebec City, QC @ Le D’Auteull
04/25 – Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electric
04/26 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
04/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
04/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse
04/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
01/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Festival
02/05 – Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub
03/05 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
04/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
06/05 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
07/05 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
08/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs
10/05 – Daytona, FL @ Rockville Festival
11/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
05/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/15 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon