Agnostic Front and Sick of It All to Participate in 2020 North American Tour

New York hardcore veterans Agnostic Front and Sick of It All join forces for headlining North American tour this spring

Although it is called the East Coast Tour, the registry includes dates throughout the eastern half of North America as well as shows in the Midwest, Southeast and Texas. The 19 date release begins April 23 in Boston and takes place through a May 15 concert in Syracuse, New York.

Roger Miret, singer of Agnostic Front, said: “Really delighted to launch this tour with our peers from NYHC Sick of It All !!! It took a long time to arrive and now is the time to bring classic NYHC to the East Coast !!! See you in the pit ”

Sick of It All drummer Armand Majidi added: “It’s always good to play with other classic New York bands, and Agnostic Front almost wrote the American hardcore manual, so it will be very special. When two of the kings of New York come to your city, it will be time to hang out with the hardcore sponsors. “

Agnostic Front is on tour to support his latest album, Get Loud!, Which arrived in November. The group is also releasing a special edition “Eliminator Bundle” which contains a 7 inch vinyl of re-recorded versions of “The Eliminator” and “Toxic Shock”, as well as an action figure. The limited edition box arrives on March 13.

Sick of It All released their most recent album, Wake the Sleeping Dragon!, In November 2018, with the title song premiering here at Heavy Consequence.

Tickets for the co-poster tour will go on sale this Friday, January 31 via this link and will also be available here. See the full itinerary below.

Agnostic Front and Sick of It All 2020 Tour dates:

04/23 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East

04/24 – Quebec City, QC @ Le D’Auteull

04/25 – Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electric

04/26 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

04/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

04/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

04/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

01/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Festival

02/05 – Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub

03/05 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

04/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

06/05 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

07/05 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

08/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs

10/05 – Daytona, FL @ Rockville Festival

11/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

05/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/15 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon

