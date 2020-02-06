AG Barr asks the FBI to get its approval before the 2020 candidates are screened

Advertisement

Attorney General William Barr and Deputy FBI Director David Bowdich announce the results of the criminal investigation into the shootings at Pensacola Naval Air Station, Florida on January 13, 2020. (Tom Brenner / Reuter)

Attorney General William Barr has released a memo in which the FBI must obtain Barr’s approval itself before conducting potential investigations into presidential candidates for 2020.

“In certain cases, the existence of a federal criminal investigation or counterintelligence investigation, if made public, could have unintended effects on our elections,” Barr wrote in the memo received from the New York Times. The Attorney General further emphasized: “We also have to be sensitive to maintaining the department’s reputation for fairness, neutrality and impartiality.”

The memo specifies certain requirements that the FBI and other departments under the Department of Justice must meet before initiating a “politically sensitive” criminal investigation or investigation into candidates or donors. Barr must personally approve the investigation into presidential and vice-presidential candidates and their officers.

The move follows the report by the Justice Department Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, on the FBI’s obtaining an FISA arrest warrant against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The report identified various errors and material omissions in the FBI’s original application for a FISA arrest warrant and subsequent renewals.

“We have identified several cases where factual statements upon which the first FISA application was based were inaccurate, incomplete, or not supported by relevant information based on information that the FBI had at the time the application was made,” says the report.

The FBI conducted investigations into both presidential candidates in 2016. While the Trump campaign was being examined for possible connections to Russia, the office found in October 2016 that the Müller report was based on insufficient evidence that Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server for classified messages was re-examined.

