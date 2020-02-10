After tweeting, Peyton Royce reacts to backlashes about Eminem's Oscar performance

Advertisement

Eminem surprised the Academy Awards this year with an interpretation of Lose Yourself. This caused some WWE superstars to respond.

Peyton Royce tweeted and said, “Eminem is the coolest.” That apparently triggered a few fans.

When Peyton Royce checked her Twitter profile this morning, she was shocked by the amount of backlash she received. Apparently not everyone thinks Eminem is cool.

My goodness. My liking for Eminem and his appearance at The Oscars last night really thwarted some of you, didn’t it?

It’s funny to me how much it affects your life

You can check out some of the answers she got below. Many people agreed that Eminem was the coolest. Others were quite vocal about not agreeing with the IIconic member’s taste in music.

– Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE), February 10, 2020

