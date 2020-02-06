Advertisement

The trial of Donald Trump in the Senate has come to a predetermined conclusion. The president has started a victory round to celebrate impunity and settle the bill with a long list of enemies led by Mitt Romney as the Democrats return to their dire primaries. However, there are good reasons to believe that Ukraine, at the heart of the impeachment battle, will continue to pursue US policy for some time to come.

Trump’s factotum, Rudy Giuliani, called on Wednesday for efforts to mine the country to be doubled in order to obtain harmful information about Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Giuliani was supported by two Republican senators, Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson, who tried to prove their allegiance by demanding Hunter Biden, who was employed by a Ukrainian energy company during the Obama administration to use government-funded travel investigate business reasons.

On the other side of the barricades, Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Justice Committee, said he expected to continue investigating Trump’s actions against Ukraine despite the Senate acquittal and would likely issue a subpoena for John Bolton, who became the dog who didn’t bark at Trump’s trial. Through selected leaks of his upcoming memoirs, the former national security advisor made it clear that he could provide harmful eyewitness testimony about Trump’s efforts to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s political favors by blocking military aid and a White House invitation. The Republican majority in the Senate voted not to hear what he had to say, although he agreed to testify in response to a summons.

It is unclear how Bolton would respond to a House subpoena once the impeachment process has ended. He vowed to oppose a subpoena from the Democratic-led chamber, and the upper house prosecutor Adam Schiff told MSNBC on Wednesday evening that his team had turned to Bolton’s attorney after the Senate voted against witnesses to resolve ask if he would make an affidavit. and he refused. It looks increasingly like geopolitics’ most famous mustache is trying to keep its secrets until its memoirs are published.

Bolton has a very sharp memory and could spread some embarrassing anecdotes if he is pushed far enough

Mark Groombridge

Mark Groombridge, who has worked alongside Bolton inside and outside the government for 15 years, said he now sees Bolton in a new light and predicts that Bolton will be the most lucrative path.

“I never knew that he was materialistic before, and I always thought that his primary goal was to publish his political views,” said Groombridge. “But he was able to provide information to the Senate, and he chose not to. There is only one logical conclusion: he is trying to sell books. “

Bolton’s successor in the White House, Robert O’Brien, said on Wednesday that the memoirs were still being checked for classified content and that he would be contacted in the next few days. If the White House tries to bind the potentially explosive book to bureaucracy, Bolton could be expected to fight his way through the courts. Groombridge argued that such a delay tactic would not work for long.

“I am very skeptical that Bolton would be so stupid to include anything that is operationally classified,” he said, adding that any attempt to shoot Bolton could cause a miss in the Trump camp.

“Revenge will not be his primary revenge, but he is human and he will defend himself. Let’s make ourselves clear, ”said the former consultant. “Bolton has a very sharp memory and … he could spread some embarrassing anecdotes if he is pushed far enough. And frankly, I can’t say I would blame him.”

“He’s indicted forever”: Nancy Pelosi on Trump’s acquittal video

These are just a few of the Ukrainian shoes that are still available for purchase. There’s a whole closet more of them waiting to collapse.

The White House managed to keep a number of e-mails between officials secret last spring and summer – during the period when military aid to Ukraine was put on hold and Zelenskiy was loaned out. But they start to run out. CNN reported on Wednesday that emails from Pentagon officials showed they were trying to launch Javelin anti-tank missiles into Ukraine last July and were completely stunned when Trump blocked them out of the blue.

The Center for Public Integrity meanwhile plans to challenge the White House lawyer’s right to the presidential privilege next Friday in court. Many officials and experts feel unlawful. “

Meanwhile, Washington has not yet received a full report from Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, Giuliani’s Soviet Florida employee, who were accomplices in a conspiracy to get rid of Giuliani’s US Ambassador to Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, who proved to be an obstacle political goals. You will be charged with violating campaign funding and possibly other charges. Parnas has already shown that he is not thrown under a bus alone and has told part of his story to the press. There are indications that Fruman could follow the example, now Trump has distanced himself from the duo with whom he once sat down for social dinners and posed thumbs up for a variety of photos.

“I think Fruman and Parnas currently feel they will be the scapegoats and Rudy will be protected because Rudy is in a much stronger position to do much harm to Trump,” said Scott Horton, an American lawyer at the worked a lot in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. “And I think their answer will be: Oh, no, no, we can do terrible damage to Trump.”

If the House of Representatives chases Parnas and Fruman, the trail is likely to lead to another character in the affair that has largely remained in the starting blocks, Dmitry Firtash. Firtash is a Ukrainian tycoon with close ties to the Kremlin, who acts against bribery and extortion against extradition to the US He said Parnas and Fruman approached him last summer to help find compromise material for the Bidens and raised further questions about the role of Russian money in financing the dirt-raising effort against Biden.

However, the complexity of the interconnection network poses a serious problem for the Democrats. The further they dive into difficult-to-pronounce Russian and Ukrainian rabbit holes, the greater the risk of being obsessive and losing out. Parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi initially resisted impeachment and now preferred to deal with issues related to the bread-and-butter campaign. But she may not be able to stop the drip of new revelations and other Democrats’ instincts to uncover the void of Trump’s acquittal.