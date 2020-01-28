After Trump, sensor from Nepal to mediate between India, Pak; SAARC revives

Advertisement

Written by Shubhajit Roy

| Kathmandu |

Updated: January 26, 2020 11:27:19 AM

India has always maintained that there is no room for third-party involvement in the bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Islamabad. (File photo)

Days after, US President Donald Trump repeated his offer to “help” at Kashmir, a summit Nepalese government source on Saturday said that “if necessary”, it can “play the role of mediator” between India and Pakistan, since the country is “impartial, neutral, friendly, independent and peaceful”. For a good measure, however, the source added that it would be ‘better’ if the two countries spoke directly to each other.

This is the first time that Nepal has offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, since the SAARC summit – to be held in Pakistan – has been postponed since 2016. At the last SAARC summit in Kathmandu in November 2014, former Prime Minister Sushil Koirala had played a role in allowing the two leaders to talk to each other during a retreat in Dhulikhel.

The main source of the Nepalese government also claimed that there is “no connection between SAARC and terrorism”. New Delhi has always maintained that Pakistan’s support for terrorist activities in the region has led to a situation that is not conducive to holding the SAARC summit.

Nepal wants to play a constructive role as a mediator, said the main source of the Nepalese government: “Peaceful talks and discussions are the best ways to solve any problems. There may be contradictions and differences, but it can be resolved through dialogue. If necessary, we can play the role of mediator, because Nepal is an independent, neutral and peaceful country. In the region we are neutral, impartial and we love truth and facts. “

However, the source said that a better solution would be to develop a better dialogue between the two countries. “We can be instrumental, but it is better (for the two parties) to develop direct contact,” the source told a group of visiting Indian journalists.

India has always maintained that there is no room for third-party involvement in the bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Islamabad. The government repeated this position this week, in response to Trump’s comments, in Davos. The US president has talked about his willingness to mediate since July last year, and has been politely refused by Delhi, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Biarritz in August last year. What makes Nepal’s offer a little more interesting is that it is led by a strong Nepalese government, led by K P Sharma Oli, which has confirmed its position on bilateral concerns.

The top source of the Nepalese government said that SAARC is “not dead” and “needs to be revived.” “There is no connection between SAARC and terrorism. We cannot connect the two. Terrorism is a common enemy. We are strongly against all forms and expressions of terrorism. “

The source said that SAARC has been pushed into “uncertainty” and that “misunderstandings must be limited and resolved”. “We can come together, sit together, and differences can be narrowed, gaps can be narrowed. We have to be in every situation and try to solve the problems, otherwise the situation may deteriorate … I think misunderstandings must be limited and SAARC must be revitalized … We can find friendly solutions, “said the source.

