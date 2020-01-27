Advertisement

Director Anubhav Sinha has definitely learned to appreciate the success of his last project, Article 15, which has been appreciated by audiences and critics alike. His next release, Thappad with Tapsee Pannu, will be released later this year, and the film’s trailer will be released on January 31.

Anubhav Sinha’s last film Article 15, an investigative drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was one of the most celebrated films of 2019 and was inspired by real events that highlighted the blatant narrative.

The makers of Thappad will release the trailer of the film later this week. Not much has been said about the direction of Anubhav Sinha, but fans can look forward to a content-driven film about what the legacy of the director’s projects looks like.

The film consists of an ensemble by Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor.

After Anubhav Sinha achieved a critical box office success with Article 15, he is back with another film, Thappad, produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, with Taapsee Pannu, which will be released on February 28, 2020.

