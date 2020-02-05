After the success of AOC Comic, DEVIL'S DUE releases a left-wing political imprint

Advertisement

Photo credit: Devil’s Due Comics / Ballot Box Comics

Months after the release of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force, the most discussed comic of 2019, Chicago’s Devil’s Due Comics announced the creation of Ballot Box Comics on the right and the center left.

“We never thought that comics were limited to a particular genre,” said Josh Blaylock, who founded Devil’s Due almost twenty years ago. “They are an effective medium for telling all kinds of stories. And we are happy to use the ballot box comics to create engaging content that goes against the status quo of this government off the rails.”

Ballot box comics’ mandate is to produce original titles for the percentage of the country that believes in such “radical” causes as social equality and the fight against government corruption. “If there is one thing that the global success of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force has taught us,” says Blaylock, “it is that politically and socially minded comic book readers are seriously underrepresented.”

The flagship of Ballot Box Comics is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: Ballot Box Collection. The 144-page paperback will be available from specialist retailers and online retailers from April 22, 2020. Pre-orders are now possible at www.OcasioComic.com. The book is full of short-form comics (with AOC, their troupe and Bernie Sanders as superheroes in the fight against corruption), satirical games, puzzles, Trump and GOP skewers and much more. The Ballot Box Collection, designed by Blaylock, contains contributions by numerous award-winning artists and three comics in a paperback collection:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: Squad Special (brand new!)

Talk to me about Bernie Sanders Special & AOC Surprise (released July 2019)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: new party, who dis? (released May 2019)

WHAT’S IN THE BALLOT BOX COLLECTION?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: The ballot box collection contains contributions from several renowned and award-winning writers / artists, including Jill Thompson (Neil Gaiman’s collaborator and creator of the Scary Godmother graphic novels and TV special), Dean Haspiel (Emmy) – Award-winning title designer and long-time employee of Harvey Pekar (American Splendor), Jose Garibaldi (Lego Movie 2, TMNT, Captain Underpants, Graphic Novels) and much more.