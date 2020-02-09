After the fall Lady Gaga was X-rayed almost all over her body

Advertisement

After taking a massive gig off the stage during a live performance on Thursday, Lady Gaga had to endure X-rays on almost her entire body.

“Once you have to X-ray practically your entire body,” wrote the 33-year-old on Friday on social media. Then she showed to guarantee the followers that everyone fits her well and added: “Just dance. Everything will be fine … ”and referred to her music lyrics.

Later that day, Gaga said that she was in pain, but that could not prevent her from attending her longtime make-up artist Sarah Tanno’s Bachelorette meeting.

Gaga posted photos of the evening on her Instagram story – along with glasses that bridesmaid was studying – and wrote, “I may be in great pain, but I couldn’t miss my best friends’ bachelorette dinner,” said Tanno.

During her live performance at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday evening, Gaga fell off the stage after jumping into a fan named Jack. Shocked spectators helped her and she or he briefly returned to the stage and continued to perform.

In a video recorded by a concert goer, the “Poker Face” singer Jack said that the burial was not his fault. “If you let someone know on the Internet tomorrow, I’m very upset with every one of them,” she tells him.

