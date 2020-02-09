Advertisement

During the promotional phase of Street Dancer 3D, reports suggested that director Remo D’Souza and his favorite actor Varun Dhawan reunite for another dance film. The rumors have almost calmed down after the mild reaction to the publication of Republic Day. For his part, the director-choreographer insists that he has selected his next – an action performer.

I wonder if he chose to stray from the dance genre after burning his fingers with Street Dancer 3D and reject the suggestion. “My next one is an action drama and it is completely different from Race 3 [its last actioner]. I had written a few scripts when I was doing my choreography tasks, including a dance film. But that’s what I want me to do maybe start shooting from April to May, “says the director before hinting,” I’m talking to a top actor for it. “

Does this mean that he won’t knock on the door of his frequent co-worker Dhawan? “I think he’s busy with other projects. Varun [has his plate full of] three films, so my next one won’t play him, but you never know afterwards. The ABCD series was lucky for us all.”

Not long ago, it was speculated that D’Souza would lead Dance Daddy with Salman Khan. Soon there were rumors that he had presented the idea to Dhawan. Ask him about the developments, and he says, “These [reports that he works with Dhawan] are rumors. The dance daddy script is with Salman Sir. If he ever wants to do it, I’ll do it with him.”

