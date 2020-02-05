Advertisement

Tom Hiddleston is not only headlining the Disney + series Loki, but is also playing the Netflix political thriller White Stork, formerly known as Spadehead. The series has received 10 episode orders. It is created, written and produced by Christopher Dunlop and staged by Kristoffer Nyholm.

Deadline reports: “In White Stork, when James Cooper (Hiddleston) is selected for a seat in Parliament, Asher Millan is sent to investigate him for prime time. But she quickly reveals potentially harmful secrets that go deep in James’ past are buried. Secrets that will threaten to blow everything up – his career, his marriage, even the powerful people who support his campaign. “

In the meantime, Tom Hiddleston will repeat the role of Loki in the Disney + Limited series, which will air in December this year.

