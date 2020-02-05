After Jawaani Jaaneman, Pooja Entertainment signs Alaya F for another film: Bollywood News

Advertisement

The announcement that Alaya F was signing her first film, Jawaani Jaaneman, had caused a sensation across the board. In the splendor of the great reviews and appreciation she earned first, there’s another surprise for the audience. Alaya F signed her second film with Pooja Entertainment, which was in progress before the release of Jawaani Jaaneman.

The makers of their first film, Pooja Films, signed Alaya F for another film after Jawani Jaaneman. Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment explains: “It was a pleasure to work with Alaya on our first project together. The team has always found a promise in their art and believed that it would work wonders. We are happy that Alaya is also part of our next project. It is too early to reveal details about the project, but the entire team is happy that she is part of our family again. “

Advertisement

Alaya F, who shares her enthusiasm, says: “I enjoyed working with Pooja Entertainment. You are wonderful people. It is a pleasure for me to make another film with them. They do incredible work in the industry and have produced great content. “

The audience appreciated Alaya F’s performance in Jawaani Jaaneman. The reviews all talk about the insolence and the caliber that the actress shows. From acting to dance, Alaya emerged as a promising debutante with her first appearance.

Her engagement shows in her interviews and her good behavior was also discussed. With her debut film, Alaya has made a strong impact on the audience.

Alaya F made her cinema debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu and the film released on January 31, 2020. Next up will be Pooja Entertainment’s second film with the actress, and we can’t wait to get more details.

Read also: Post Jawaani Jaaneman, Jackky Bhagnani and Nitin Kakkar combine again to form a sports drama