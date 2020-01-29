Advertisement

The dancer and choreographer Ganesh Acharya claimed that the senior dancer Saroj Khan conspired against him and triggered corruption in the industry. Acharya’s testimony comes after a deputy choreographer reportedly filed a case against him accusing him of harassment.

“This is the conspiracy against me to distort my image. There are people like Saroj Khan and their colleagues who are involved in corruption in the industry. Their business failed when I joined the club,” said Acharya in a statement.

“I’m going to file a defamation lawsuit against Saroj Khan and her team who defame me and bow to them so much that they do so because their business has been unsuccessful, that they have illegally made money at home, and I am against it I do everything I can to fight them, “he added.

Acharya is the Secretary General of the Indian Association of Film and TV Choreographers (IFTCA). The 33-year-old choreography assistant also accused Acharya of being out of work and demanding a commission for the procurement of her projects. She also accused him of forcing her to watch adult videos.

On January 26, the prosecutor allegedly met Acharya at a meeting of industry choreographers and asked why he had tried to withdraw membership for which she paid Rs 1 lakh. Acharya, however, was not pleased to find her at the meeting and asked her to go. According to reports, he also asked other dancers to pay an additional 500 rupees from their share of the money, which she did not approve of.

