After Assam & UP, three more states accuse JNU students of incitement

Advertisement

By: Express News Service | Guwahati, New Delhi, Patna |

Updated: January 27, 2020 7:41:29 AM

The Delhi police have sent a team to Bihar to find Imam. Jehanabad SP Maneesh said the local police assisted a team from Delhi in conducting searches on Sunday morning in the village of Kako of Iman.

Advertisement

One day after inflammatory cases were filed in Assam and UP against Sharjeel Imam, a PhD candidate in JNU, for an anti-CAA speech he held at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16, charges were pounded against him in Arunachal Pradesh , Manipur and Delhi.

The police in Delhi and UP have since started performing searches to track down Imam. Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhary said that two teams perform searches in different parts of Delhi. “We are working closely with the Delhi police and should be able to find him quickly,” Kulhary said.

The Delhi police have sent a team to Bihar to find Imam. Jehanabad SP Maneesh said the local police assisted a team from Delhi in conducting searches on Sunday morning in the village of Kako of Iman. The three Imam family members were detained and released for about four hours, sources said.

DCP (Crime) of the Delhi police, Rajesh Deo, said that “it was noted that one Sharjeel Imam, a permanent resident of Bihar and a student of JNU, made very infectious and infectious speeches in his opposition to CAA and NRC. He had previously delivered such a speech in Jamia on December 13, and then delivered an even more inflammatory and infectious speech to the government, which is widely distributed on social media. “

Deo said these speeches have the potential to “harm the religious harmony between different religious segments of society and the unity and integrity of India.”

Read also | After Muzaffarnagar, the Juvenile Justice Act was now invoked against 2 AMU students

The officer said that a case under IPC sections 124 (speech or writings against the government), 153A (promotion of religious hostility) and 505 (statements that provoke public calamity) was registered by the SIT Crime branch against Imam.

In videos of his speech, Imam can be summoned to step up the protests in Assam through roadblocks to force the Center to listen.

In Arunachal, Arunachal Pradesh tweeted Chief Pema Khandu: “This kind of provocation evoking separation from Assam and other NE states from the rest of India, creating common disharmony, hampering sovereignty and territorial integrity of India is not tolerated. Crime branch Itanagar has registered case no. 2/2020 U / S124 (A) / 153 (A) 153 (B) IPC. “

Manipur Chief Minister M N Biren Singh said a similar case was filed in his state. “Aware of the offensive video of Sharjeel Imam, co-organizer of Shaheen Bagh protests in which he threatened to separate Northeast from the rest of the country, the Manipur police filed an FIR under Article 121/121-A / 124 – A / 120-B / 153 IPC. “

Imam, who holds a PhD in modern Indian history, graduated from IIT-Bombay in computer science. He was briefly associated with the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi as a volunteer, but left that on January 2.

On Saturday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had claimed that Imam had delivered the relevant speech in Shaheen Bagh on January 24. Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had called Imam “the main organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests.” Union minister Jitendra Singh had also slammed Imam for his remarks.

In a video of the speech, Imam gave the example of a Kanhaiya Kumar meeting in Bihar, where “about five Lakh people showed up” and said, “If we have five Lakh people with us, we can cut off northeastern India If not permanent, for one or two months, put debris on tracks and roads … Assam aur India katke alag ho jaaye, tabhi ye humari baat sunenge (once Assam is cut off, only they will listen to us) … We can do that because the Chicken’s Neck corridor (connecting Northeast to the rest of India) is dominated by Muslims. “

He also called for more roads to be blocked in Delhi, such as Shaheen Bagh, to put pressure on the government.

Imam had said to The Indian Express on Saturday: “I said we should try to block peaceful roads where possible. In that regard, I said you should block the roads to Assam. It was actually a call for chakka jam. “

Download the Indian Express app for the latest India news

.

Advertisement