After an interview with Taraji P. Henson, Lamar Odom pledges to love his girlfriend

Lamar Odom declares his love for his current girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, after the footage of the previous NBA shooter who commemorates his relationship with Taraji P. Henson went viral.

“Looking at @getuptoparr’s face is how she really makes me feel regularly,” said Odom, 39, of Parr, 32, on Instagram Thursday.

“My daughter’s exterior is probably the toughest and most engaging relationship I’ve ever had with a girl.”

He went on to say that he had managed to talk about his well-known ex-lovers.

“I’m bored of people asking me questions about my [ex], mostly based on previous interviews and feedback!” He continued. “I gave what I said back then mainly based on where I was right now. I used to be younger, not sober and have been through a lot. All of this is completely different now. I am where I want to be! “

The clip in question is Odom’s TVOne interview for topical documentaries “Uncensored”, in which he spoke of his love for ex-girlfriend Henson and his remorse for leaving her for Khloé Kardashian.

“I want her to do completely different things with her,” Odom said of Henson. “She was just a little older than me, but I realized quite a bit of her because this was probably the most important relationship I had as an adult with a black lady … problems ended with Taraji because I was there. I knew as immature punk not that I fell in love with another woman named Khloé Kardashian. “

Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2016.